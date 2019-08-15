Abbotsford’s Carsience wins bronze in pole vault

Valley Royals athlete places third at Legion Youth National Track and Field Championships

Abbotsford’s Joshua Carsience leaps to greatness at the Legion Youth National Track and Field Championships over the weekend. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Joshua Carsience impressed at the Legion Youth National Track and Field Championships last weekend.

The Valley Royals athlete earned a bronze medal for Team B.C. in the U18 men’s pole vault at the event, which was held on the campus of Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S. from Aug. 9 to 11.

Canada’s top-ranked U18 pole vaulters persevered in tough conditions, vaulting in rain and strong wind throughout the competition. Carsience started lower than he normally would have and worked his way up to win the bronze with a vault of 3.95 metres.

The medals the athletes received commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day – June 6, 1944.

Designed by Karen Taylor-Lopez, the medals pay tribute to a battle waged by sea, land and air featuring silhouettes based on images in the Department of National Defence Library and Archives Canada.

In other Royals news, the club is welcoming new athletes to join the cross country season this fall.

The Endurance Running Group (ages 14 and up), coached by Scott Svelander, starts on Aug. 15. The Junior Development Running Group (ages eight to 13), coached by Alex Seimens, starts on Aug. 29.

To register, or for more information on these and other Royals training groups, visit valleyroyals.ca.