Abbotsford’s Buttar named Canada West rookie of the year

Bryana Buttar’s first year on the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s soccer team proved to be a historical one.

The Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad became the first-ever player in the history of the UFV women’s soccer program to be named the Canada West rookie of the year.

The award, voted on by the conference’s head coaches, recognizes the enormous impact she made with her hometown university squad this season. The news was announced on Wednesday.

Buttar signed with the Cascades as one of the most touted recruits in program history. Her highly decorated youth career featured a stint with Canada’s U15 national team, three years in the Whitecaps Girls Elite program, and a 2018 BC Provincial Cup with Surrey United.

Her jump to the university ranks this season was seamless. She finished third on the Cascades in goals (three) and points (five), while making an impact all over the pitch with her athleticism and competitive edge. Last Friday, she scored the game-winning goal in UFV’s 1-0 first-round playoff win over the Alberta Pandas.

“It’s a great honour for a great young player,” Cascades head coach Rob Giesbrecht stated. “Bryana came into our program with some pedigree, and she exceeded expectations with the magnitude of the impact she had on our team. She’s emerged as a young leader for us. Her work rate, her commitment, her soccer IQ and her drive make her the special player she is.”

Buttar and the Cascades were eliminated from the 2019 Canada West playoffs on Sunday after a 2-1 loss to the Trinity Western University Spartans in Langley.