Abbotsford’s Buttar, Kahlon named to all-rookie team

The Abbotsford duo both earned U Sports all-rookie honours after a great first year with UFV.

University of the Fraser Valley soccer players Bryana Buttar and Jehmrode Kahlon have been honoured as U SPORTS national all-rookie team selections.

Kahlon and Buttar – both part of the 2019 graduating class at Abbotsford Senior Secondary – made tremendous impacts with their hometown university during the fall season.

Buttar was the Canada West rookie of the year and earned conference all-rookie honours after helping the Cascades women’s soccer team to a CW playoff berth and a first-round playoff victory.

The versatile midfielder finished third on the Cascades in goals (three) and points (five), while making an impact all over the pitch with her athleticism and competitive edge.

Buttar is the second Cascades women’s soccer player in three years to earn U SPORTS all-rookie honours, joining Harneet Dadrao (2017). She was also a finalist for the U SPORTS rookie of the year award, which went to Cape Breton’s Alliyah Rowe.

“It’s another great honour for Bryana, who showed her quality and her character throughout this-season,” UFV head coach Rob Giesbrecht said. “We’re ecstatic as we look ahead to the role she’ll take on for us in the future as our team continues to build.”

Kahlon becomes the first Cascades men’s soccer player to be recognized as a U SPORTS all-rookie teamer. The midfielder showed his quality with the ball at his feet, finishing second on the team in points with four (two goals, two assists) and third in shots (17) in 13 games.

“It’s great to have one of our players recognized nationally,” Cascades head coach Tom Lowndes said. “It’s a big achievement and we’re very proud of Jehmrode. He had a very good rookie season, but I think there’s even more to come from him and I’m excited to see how he continues to progress in the spring and into next season.”