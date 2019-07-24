Abbotsford Whalers excel at local swim meet

Several Abbotsford swimmers reach the podium at Centennial Pool event

Jivone Okindo competes in the 100m individual medley on Saturday at the Abbotsford Whalers Summer Swim Meet. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Whalers welcomed swimmers from all over the Fraser Valley on Saturday for the 61st annual Abbotsford Summer Swim Meet.

Almost 400 athletes from the Valley and beyond competed at the event, which ran on Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Pool at Mill Lake Park.

This meet was the final local one for the summer swim season, with Abbotsford again hosting the Fraser Valley regional meet from Aug. 2 to 4. At that event, the top three swimmers from each race will advance to the provincials later in August in Kamloops.

The Abbotsford Whalers have a total of 130 swimmers who participate in swimming,water polo and diving, plus many more in the Junior Whalers program, Winterfit and introductory events throughout the years.

The following Whalers were some of the top local performers over the weekend:

• Jivone Okindo – division one, first in 50 metres breaststroke

• Myriam Hickey – division four, first in 50m fly, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle and third in individual medley

• Sarah Portas – division five, first in 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle and second in 200m IM),

• Fallon Quast – division seven, first in 50m freestyle and 50m fly and second in 100m backstroke

• Aliyah Hickey – division two, first in 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke and second in 100m IM and second 50m fly

• Nate Johnson – division three, first in 100m IM and 50m backstroke and second in 50m freestyle and 50m fly

• Brittany Paget – division six, first in 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle and second in 200m IM and 50m freestyle

• Kayla Ewart – division seven, first in 200m IM, second in 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke, and third in 100m freestyle

• Axel Garcia – division seven, first in 200m IM and 50m freestyle

• Barbara Landa McAuliffe – division O8, first in 200m IM and third in 100m fly

• Paige Bennett – division O8, first in 100m freestyle, second in100m backstroke and third in 50m fly)

• Ethan Jones – division O Category 2, first in 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle