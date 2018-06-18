Abbotsford swimmers win in Langley

Abbotsford's Isha Sharma scored a second place finish in her race earlier this month.

Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club members impressed at the final meet of the season.

Locals traveled to the Walnut Grove Community Centre for the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Intra-Club meet on Saturday, with seven Abbotsford swimmers competing in the 100-athlete meet.

“This meet was a great way for the Olympians to have a strong finish to their season,” stated Abbotsford assistant head coach Zach Haw.

Abbotsford’s Isha Sharma had the top local showing, finishing second in the mixed 11 and over 25 metres butterfly with a time of 27.81 seconds. Carly Kafka finished third in the same race, posting a time of 28.78s.

Other swimmers who placed in the top-five in their respective races included: Asiah Demsky (fourth, mixed 11 and over 200m individual medley), Mateo Figuredo (fourth, mixed 11 and over 25m butterfly) and Ava Reynolds (fifth, mixed 10 and under 100m freestyle).

Registration for the AOSC is ongoing and they offer a free two-week tryout for new members. For more details, call 604-825-1856 or visit abbotsfordolympians.com.