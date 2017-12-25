Abbotsford swimmers excel in Langley

The Abbotsford Olympians swimmers excelled at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club Intra Club meet on Dec. 16 at the Walnut Grove community centre pool.

A trio of swimmers from Abbotsford hit the pool, qualifying for the provincials and establishing new personal best times.

Abbotsford’s Ashia Demsky placed first in the 50 metres fly (40.94 seconds), 50m backstroke (personal best time of 43.24 seconds) and the 100m freestyle (personal best time of 1:20.23). She placed second in the 50m breaststroke, third in the 50m freestyle and third in the 200m individual medley (personal best time of 3:21.69).

Abbotsford’s Amarra Sandhu placed first in the 25m backstroke (43.52 seconds). She also placed in the top eight in all of her other events.

Local swimmer Gwen Barker placed third in the 25m freestyle with a time of 37.69, and had solid times in all her other events.

Registration for the AOSC is ongoing. The club always offers a free two week tryout for new members.

For more information, call 604-532-5257 or visit abbotsfordolympians.com.