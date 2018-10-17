Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame calls for nominations

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2019 class.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame is soliciting nominations for its Class of 2019.

Individuals can be nominated for the Hall of Fame in the athlete, team, coach/builder or community sport builder categories, and the deadline for submissions is Nov. 30. Nomination criteria and forms are available online at abbysportshalloffame.ca.

Additionally, nominations are sought for the Wall of Fame – a one-year recognition for Abbotsford athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 who had outstanding individual or team performances in the 2018 calendar year. The nomination form is available on the website, and will be accepted until Dec. 31.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame, located on the main floor of the Legacy Sports Centre at Exhibition Park, contains memorabilia displays honouring athletes, teams and builders who have been inducted since 2003.