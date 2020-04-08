Abbotsford Senior’s Marin Lenz signs with Calgary Dinos

3A provincial basketball most valuable player commits to Calgary school for the fall

Abbotsford’s Marin Lenz drives in the offensive lane at past provincial tournament. The Chilliwack native announced her commitment to the Calgary Dinos on April 7. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Marin Lenz is taking her talents to Calgary.

The 3A girls basketball provincial tournament’s most valuable player announced her commitment to the University of Calgary Dinos women’s basketball team in an Instagram post on April 7.

Lenz, who was also named the B.C. girls basketball player of the year for 2019-20, helped lead the Abbotsford Panthers senior girls team to a 3A provincial title back on Feb. 29.

She scored 44 points in the championship game to help the Panthers defeat the Okanagan Mission Huskies 85-77. It was the program’s first title since 1984.

Lenz joins a Dinos program that finished first overall in Canada West during the regular season with a record of 18-2. The Dinos lost to Alberta in the Canada West semi-final, but still qualified for the U Sports Final Eight tournament. Calgary fell to silver medalist Brock University in the quarterfinal round, but then posted two straight wins to capture the consolation bracket.

Marin now joins her older sister Sienna in the post-secondary basketball world. Sienna spent 2019-20 with the West Texas A&M Buffs and played on the SFU Clan in 2018-19. The Chilliwack family has more talent coming up, as younger sister Malia will return to the Panthers next year and coming up next is brother Brandt Lenz.

Marin and the Dinos may potentially make a visit to Abbotsford’s University of the Fraser Valley, as the Cascades and Dinos are Canada West rivals. The 2020-21 Canada West basketball schedule has not yet been released.

