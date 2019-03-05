Abbotsford senior boys basketball teams tip off Wednesday

Mouat, Hansen, Bateman and ACS in the mix for a senior boys provincial title

This past weekend the basketball spotlight was on the girls, but starting tomorrow (Wednesday) senior boys teams begin the march for a provincial title.

Several Abbotsford squads head to the Langley Events Centre, with champions set to be crowned all weekend.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks are the lone local team in the 4A tournament, and Mouat, seeded 11th in the province, open against the sixth-ranked Oak Bay on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

The Hawks recently finished fourth at the Fraser Valley championships, and are led by sharpshooters Gershuan Sarowa and Jevan Uppal.

Last year saw the Hawks finish 13th overall.

The 3A tournament sees both the Rick Hansen Hurricanes and the Robert Bateman Timberwolves in the mix.

Hansen, ranked seventh, kick off the tournament against G.P. Vanier on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Bateman, seeded 11th, battle A.R. MacNeill tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The Hurricanes finished third place at the Fraser Valley championships, and will lean on stars Gurkaran Mangat and Gautam Dhaliwal. Hansen defeated North Delta 72-60 in the Fraser Valley third place game on March 1. The Hurricanes are looking to improve on the club’s 12th overall showing in 2018.

Congratulations to players Gautam Dhaliwal (Second team all-star) and @GurkaranMangat (First team all-star) for being recognized for their outstanding play in the Fraser Valley Tournament @BCHoopScoop @theBCSportsHub @bcboysbball @htsumura — Hansen Sr. Boys Basketball (@hansen_bball) March 2, 2019

Bateman had to battle to qualify for the provincials, and defeated Delta 80-72 on March 1 to snag the fifth and final provincial spot available to the Fraser Valley region. The Wolves are led by Isaiah Peters, who earned a second team all-star nod at the Fraser Valley championships.

The Abbotsford Christian Knights tip off in the 2A tournament, and the 13th-ranked team battles fourth-ranked Elphinstone tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. The Knights finished second at the Fraser Valley championships, falling 62-54 to Langley Christian in the title game on Feb. 23. ACS is led by Cole Brandsma and Zac Meinen, who were both named first team tournament all-stars at the Fraser Valley’s.

Stay connected to abbynews.com for continued coverage from the event.