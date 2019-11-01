Abbotsford Police Department, Fire Rescues Services facing off

The Abbotsford Police Department and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services are hitting the ice on Sunday, but the war of words has already begun.

The two groups square off for the annual charity hockey game, which occurs at 6:30 p.m. at the Summit Centre Arena on Townline Road.

The APD boldly stated that they expect to win on their Facebook page, stating “Other than APD utterly defeating Abbotsford Fire Department, the purpose of the game is to raise funds/food for the Abbotsford Food Bank.”

Admission for the game is free, but they are collecting food, clothing and cash donations for the Archway Food Bank.

“We welcome all to attend and we want to get as many people out as possible from our community,” said event representative CJ Summer in an email. It will be a bruising good time I am sure.”