Abbotsford Panthers win Big Ticket tournament

The Abbotsford Panthers senior boys basketball team made some big memories at The Big Ticket on Friday night.

The debuting basketball tournament saw dozens of senior and junior boys and girls teams battle it out for early season basketball bragging rights.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a 106-51 win over Guildford Park on Nov. 25 and then beat the Rick Hansen Hurricanes 117-44 on Nov. 26. Abbotsford finished first in their pool at 3-0 after beating Pitt Meadows 86-55 on Nov. 27.

Abbotsford then joined St. Patricks, Yale and McMath in the final four which ran on Nov. 28 and 29 at Abbotsford Senior.

The Panthers beat McMath 89-72 and Yale defeated St. Patricks 88-78 to set up an all-Abbotsford final.

Home court seemed to pay off, as the Panthers edged Yale 94-86 to win the senior boys division. Jesse Davis of the Panthers was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

The Yale Lions excelled in the junior girls division, advancing all the way to the final but falling 55-36 to Seaquam on Nov. 29. The girls picked up wins over Pitt Meadows (57-21 on Nov. 25) and Brookswood (58-42 on Nov. 26). The Lions also took down the Panthers in the semifinal 53-28. The MEI Eagles placed third in the junior girls division, with the Panthers placing fourth.

The only other local team to reach the final four was the Abbotsford Panthers junior boys team, who placed fourth overall.

Other division winners included: Terry Fox (senior girls) and Burnaby South (junior boys).

For complete results from the event, visit frontcourtevents.com.