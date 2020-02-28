Abbotsford Panthers, WA Fraser Falcons girls basketball teams playing for title tomorrow

The Abbotsford Panthers senior girls basketball team will play for a provincial title on Saturday.
The girls advanced to the 3A provincial final on Friday with a 65-58 win over Argyle at the Langley Events Centre.
The Panthers will now play the Okanagan-Mission Huskies for the crown tomorrow at 2:45 p.m.
B.C. Player of the Year Marin Lenz leads Abby to the AAA finals in dominant fashion, capping things with a big steal! https://t.co/ynPcFexHrQ @langleyevents @abbypanthers @argyleschool @vkbasketball @bc3agirlsbball @bcssgba pic.twitter.com/SHe501Vnwq
— Howard Tsumura (@htsumura) February 29, 2020
#BC3AGirlsBBall Final Score:@abbysenior defeats Argyle 65-58 to advance to tomorrow's final against Okanagan Mission. pic.twitter.com/rwjlodO0DF
— BC 3A Girls Basketball (@BC3AGirlsBBall) February 29, 2020
The #BC3AGirlsBBall Final is set as @abbysenior will battle Okanagan Mission at 2:45pm tomorrow in Centre Court at @LangleyEvents to crown a new champion. pic.twitter.com/4Ab3Vo89NP
— BC 3A Girls Basketball (@BC3AGirlsBBall) February 29, 2020
The two teams actually met at the Timberwolves Classic in Abbotsford back on Jan. 25, with the Panthers earning the 82-69 win. However, the Huskies were playing without two starters in that game.
RELATED: Abbotsford Panthers win 2020 Timberwolves Classic
In other news, the W.A. Fraser Falcons Grade 8 girls are also headed the provincial final after a dramatic win earlier today over St. Michaels.
Falcons player Hannah Singh hit the game winner with very little time remaining to clinch the 45-43 victory.
View this post on Instagram
Clock is winding down.. Tie game…. St. Michaels has possession… TURNOVER… WA Fraser has one chance to get a shot… Dribble down the right side… Ball reversal to the point.. Another reversal to Hannah.. Drive…floaty…GOOD! WA Fraser clinches their spot in the BC Girls Grade 8 Championship Game! Saturday, Feb 29th 2:30pm @ MEI High #AbbotsfordBasketball #WeRepAbby @mateobrar
The Falcons play for a provincial title tomorrow against Burnaby Central at 2:30 p.m. at the MEI senior gym.
Meanwhile in the 4A senior girls semifinal, the Yale Lions fell 81-69 to the Terry Fox Ravens.
#BC4AGirlsBBall Final Score:@TFSAthletics defeats Yale 81-69 to advance to tomorrow's final against Semiahmoo. pic.twitter.com/fWBut2YW3H
— BC 4A Girls Basketball (@BC4AGirlsBBall) February 29, 2020
Yale will now play Walnut Grove at the LEC tomorrow at 3 p.m. in the third place game.
Also in the 3A, the MEI Eagles play in the fifth place game against South Kamloops tomorrow at 1:15 p.m., and the St. John Brebeuf play in the 2A’s seventh place game against Notre Dame tomorrow at 10 a.m.