Abbotsford Panthers, WA Fraser Falcons girls basketball teams playing for title tomorrow

The Abbotsford Panthers and OKM Huskies, shown here playing at the Timberwolves Classic in January, meet again for a provincial title on Saturday afternoon.

The Abbotsford Panthers senior girls basketball team will play for a provincial title on Saturday.

The girls advanced to the 3A provincial final on Friday with a 65-58 win over Argyle at the Langley Events Centre.

The Panthers will now play the Okanagan-Mission Huskies for the crown tomorrow at 2:45 p.m.

#BC3AGirlsBBall Final Score:@abbysenior defeats Argyle 65-58 to advance to tomorrow's final against Okanagan Mission.

The #BC3AGirlsBBall Final is set as @abbysenior will battle Okanagan Mission at 2:45pm tomorrow in Centre Court at @LangleyEvents to crown a new champion.

The two teams actually met at the Timberwolves Classic in Abbotsford back on Jan. 25, with the Panthers earning the 82-69 win. However, the Huskies were playing without two starters in that game.

In other news, the W.A. Fraser Falcons Grade 8 girls are also headed the provincial final after a dramatic win earlier today over St. Michaels.

Falcons player Hannah Singh hit the game winner with very little time remaining to clinch the 45-43 victory.

The Falcons play for a provincial title tomorrow against Burnaby Central at 2:30 p.m. at the MEI senior gym.

Meanwhile in the 4A senior girls semifinal, the Yale Lions fell 81-69 to the Terry Fox Ravens.

#BC4AGirlsBBall Final Score:@TFSAthletics defeats Yale 81-69 to advance to tomorrow's final against Semiahmoo.

Yale will now play Walnut Grove at the LEC tomorrow at 3 p.m. in the third place game.

Also in the 3A, the MEI Eagles play in the fifth place game against South Kamloops tomorrow at 1:15 p.m., and the St. John Brebeuf play in the 2A’s seventh place game against Notre Dame tomorrow at 10 a.m.

