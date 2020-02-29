Abbotsford Panthers senior girls basketball win 3A provincial title

Panthers defeat the OKM Huskies 85-77 in Saturday's provincial final in Langley

The Abbotsford Panthers are the 3A senior girls basketball champions. (Twitter)

The Abbotsford Panthers senior girls have won the 3A provincial title.

Led by an incredible 44-point performance by superstar Marin Lenz, the Panthers edged the Okanagan Mission Huskies 85-77 at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday afternoon.

CHAMPIONSHIP MOMENT! @abbysenior wins the BC AAA senior girl crown, 85-77 over Okanagan Mission! ðŸ† Thrilled for coach Prentice Lenz and the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/cad2uIJtkO — Dan Kinvig (@DanKinvig) March 1, 2020

The fourth quarter proved to be the difference, as the Panthers outscored the Huskies 20-15 to earn the win.

Lenz was a force to be reckoned with, adding eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Her younger sister Malia Lenz contributed with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Other top Panthers performers included: Lindsey Roufosse (10 points and 12 rebounds) and Lakresha Edwards (10 points and three assists).

“It’s a great experience for a phenomenal group of girls who have worked tirelessly in the gym to give themselves a shot at this,” said head coach Prentice Lenz, moments after the win. “Our supporting pieces really stepped up for us today.

He acknowledged the program’s past misses for the title, including the second place finish in 2017, and noted that being there before and tasting that stinging defeat makes this moment sweeter.

Marin agreed saying she remembers the disappointment she felt as a then Grade 9 player, but that this moment is all worth it.

“It’s super exciting to see all the hard work we’ve put in all season long pay off in the end,” she said. “We had Lindsey and Chelsey [Dulku] down low getting rebounds and had Malia running the wings, it was good.”

Marin was named the tournament’s most valuable player for her efforts.

In other news, the WA Fraser Falcons lost 60-52 to the Burnaby Central Wildcats in the Grade 8 girls provincial final at MEI earlier today.

With files from: Dan Kinvig and Joshua Watkins

