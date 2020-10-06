Abbotsford motocross rider Travis Mosser wins second straight division title

Abbotsford’s Travis Mosser may be only 10-years-old, but he’s already a two-time Overall Outdoor Series Future West Motocross Champion.

Mosser clinched his second straight age division title at the event on Sept. 26, beating out five other competitors from all across the province in the 65cc (10 and 11 years old) category.

The four-race series, which occurred at Whispering Pines in the Shuswap region, saw two events occur in August and two in September. Mosser finished first at the first race on Aug. 16, second at the Aug. 30 event, first at the Sept. 12 race and first at the final race on Sept, 26. He collected a total of 194 points, edging out Calib Coughlin from Port Coquitlam to earn the crown.

Mosser also took home top prize in the 65cc (seven to nine years old) in last year’s eight-race series that ran at various locations across the province from April to September.

Other Abbotsford finishers at the event included: Carson Horner (fourth, 50cc seven to eight years old), Ryan Sullivan (sixth, open junior and 10th, 250 junior) and Cade Visco (eighth, open junior and 11th, 250 junior).

For complete results from the series, visit live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/seriespoints.asp?s=16.

Abbotsford News