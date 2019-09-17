Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association gives an assist to youth mental health

AMHA raises nearly $3,000 after four recent equipment swap and sales

(front row left to right) Keegan and Edward Galick (for Lilah Snow), Cyrus Centre's Tammy Vriend and Kyle Nawrot (for Robert Nawrot)

The Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association helped make a dent in the battle for youth mental health in a big way on Saturday.

Over the past few weeks, the AMHA has held four hockey equipment swaps and sales, with all funds raised from the events going towards youth mental health support.

Tracey Purvis, the AMHA’s director of volunteers and fundraising, said it’s a big year for the association and they want to make it a memorable one for the entire community.

“It’s the AMHA’s 50th season and we’re excited to launch a ’50 Acts of Service’ program where we are encouraging each team to organize a volunteer event that serves our community,” she told The News.

The equipment swap and sales, which were held on Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 1 and 14, were designed to help families outfit their children at a lower cost. A total of $2,392.35 was raised from the three earlier events, with an additional $424 raised on Sept. 14.

The monies were raised in the memory of Abbotsford youths Robert Nawrot and Lilah Snow. The funds will help benefit the Cyrus Centre to purchase needed items for the coming winter.

For more on the AMHA, visit abbotsfordminorhockey.ca.