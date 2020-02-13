Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association celebrating 50 years

The Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association officially celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday at MSA Arena, and the invite is open to the entire community to join in the party.

Mayor Henry Braun, several City of Abbotsford councillors and other local politicians are scheduled to attend and speak and then officially cutting the cake to mark the milestone.

All current and past AMHA alumni, as well as the public are invited to take it in.

Anyone with AMHA items from the past 50 years available to share for the day can contact Laughie Bell at historian@abbotsfordminorhockey.ca and contact Tracey Purvis with your photos at volunteers@abbotsfordminorhockey.ca.

It’s been a busy 50th year for the AMHA, as the organization launched its “50 Acts of Service” campaign for our members to give back to the community.

Many events have occurred so far including: an equipment swap and sales with almost $3,000 donated to Cyrus Centre, 50/50 raffle at the Canucks Game at Abbotsford Centre with proceeds of over $5600 donated to Kidsport, food and clothing drive with 850 pounds of food donated to Archway Food Bank and two van loads of clothing donated to Salvation Army, blood drive with Hockey Gives Blood with 80 blood donations collected, 50/50 Raffle at Rogers Hometown Hockey with proceeds of almost $400 donate to Abbotsford’s Canuck Place, and twelve teams (so far) volunteering at Toys for Tots, Kettlebells, Movember, Christmas cards to Canadian Armed Forces, Project Angel with the APD, senior adoption giving food and gifts, Salvation Army Angel Tree, Foodbank, and food and clothing to Cyrus Centre.

The event kicks of at 4:30 p.m. at MSA Arena and is free for all to attend.

