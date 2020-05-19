Abbotsford long distance runner launches Run for Water fundraiser

Kevin Barata plans to run 100 miles over 30 hours on May 29, exceeding elevation of Mt. Everest

Abbotsford long distance runner Kevin Barata is set to challenge himself to raise money for Run for Water.

Barata, who is one of the race directors for the event, is planning to run 100 miles up and down the Ledgeview Trails on May 29.

The total elevation for the proposed run will exceed Mount Everest.

“On Friday May 29 at 6 a.m. I will begin running up and down the Ledgeview Trails for a total of 100 miles (160 kilometres),” Barata told The News. “To achieve this I will run up and down (five km/lap) the main trail 32 times/laps. My wife and kids will be there to support and crew for me and will even join me for a couple of laps. I hope to finish this in under 30 hours. We’ve set up a pledge/donation fundraising page where people can pledge a dollar amount per lap (up to a maximum of 32 laps) or simply just a one time donation. With pledges included, we’ve managed to raise approximately $5000 to date.”

That fundraising page can be found at go.rallyup.com/runforwater

Barata made The News recently after competing in the Quarantine Backyard Ultra race on April 4, finishing 15th at that unique long distance event.

The Run for Water event was postponed back in March and morped into the Alone Together Run on April 27.

It will run the week of May 25 to 31.

For more information, visit https://runforwater.ca/

