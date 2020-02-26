Abbotsford lacrosse talents win big in Palm Springs

Abbotsford lacrosse talents jai Bubra, Cole Van Nes, Colten Cap and Ryan Sheldrake helped Team BC win five games at the Sandstorm tournament in Palm Springs. (Submitted)

Four Abbotsford lacrosse players suited up for Team BC earlier this month, and helped the team excel at the Sandstorm tournament in Palm Springs.

Locals Ajai Bubra, Cole Van Nes, Colten Cap and Ryan Sheldrake were selected for the team after rigorous tryouts over several days. Abbotsford ended up having the largest contingent of any lacrosse association in the province on the roster, with Austin Reed also added to the team as an alternate.

The Team BC players travelled to the Sandstorm, known as one of the largest lacrosse tournaments in the western United States, where they won all five of their games.

Cap and Tage Pennel were also both named to Evolve BC, an elite BC select team, to compete in the Youth World Series of Lacrosse in Denver in July.

The Abbotsford lacrosse talents all had spectacular seasons with the Valley Attack U13 team, which wrapped up its season earlier this month.

The Attack finished the regular season atop the Pacific Coast Field Lacrosse League Tier 2 for the second year in a row with 10 wins and two losses. The team scored 96 goals and conceded only 56 in those 12 games.

The Attack had a disappointing finish at the provincial tournament after losing only one of three games during round robin play. They tied Vancouver 6-6, beat Surrey 18-3 and lost to Kelowna 13-8.

