Abbotsford lacrosse talents earn silver medal

Local players Trolland, Gould and Allison part of second place team at US Box Lacrosse Nationals

A trio of Abbotsford lacrosse talents are bringing home silver medals from the US Box Lacrosse Nationals, which wrapped up earlier this month.

Locals Talon Trolland, Ethan Gould and Devin Allison helped the Real West club earn second place in the Bantam B division at the event, which occurred in Huntington Beach, Calif. from Aug. 2 to 4.

Real West, a training and travel lacrosse program based in Maple Ridge, opened with an 11-5 win over Huntington Beach Box LC on Aug. 2 and then also beat the California-based Mad Dog team 5-3 later that day.

The team concluded the round robin with a 7-3 win over the Louisville Kings Select on Aug. 3.

Real West then defeated 3D Texas 9-1 in the semifinal on Aug. 4 to advance to the division final, but they came up short in that game later that day and fell 5-2 to True Illinois.

Trolland, Gould and Allison all star for both the Abbotsford Warriors box lacrosse and the Valley Attack field lacrosse programs, which are based in Abbotsford.

All three players will also be heading to the Emerald City Showdown in Tukila, Wash. in October and the Sandstorm Lacrosse Festival in Indio, Calif. in January 2020 with the Real West program.

For more details on the USBOXLA event, visit usboxla.com/tourney.