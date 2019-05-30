Abbotsford Judo Club athletes win seven medals at nationals

Four golds and three bronzes for team at event in Edmonton

Gunner Floyd of the Abbotsford Judo club took the gold medal in the 73 kg U18 category at the recent Canadian Judo Nationals. (Photo by Rafal Burza)

Five members of the Abbotsford judo club claimed seven medals at the Canadian Judo Nationals in Edmonton from May 16 to 19.

Isabelle Harris won two gold medals – in 63kg U21 and senior women – while gold medals also went to Payton Harris (81kg U18) and Gunner Floyd (73kg U18).

Mitchell Wolfe claimed two bronze medals (66kg U21 and senior men), while Karissa Comeau (57kg U21) earned one bronze.

Other Abbotsford team members who competed were: Isaiah Gill, Elijah Gill, Peter Valonas, Spencer Cyr, Turner Cyr, Carter Veenendaal, Launa Hinton, Aiden Keyes and Jasmine Al-Ashoor.