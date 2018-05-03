Abbotsford Hurricanes begin raising money

U11 soccer team aims to attend pair of tournaments this summer

The Abbotsford Hurricanes U11 boys soccer team hopes to hit the road this summer.

The club, which was recently awarded the Abbotsford Soccer Association‘s male team of the year, holds a number of fundraisers over the coming weeks in order to attend a pair of tournaments later this year.

Team members kicked off a bottle drive on Saturday, which will run every second week until they reach their fundraising goals.

The team is also collecting donated items for an upcoming silent auction and raffle draw.

Contact coach John Birkic (coachjohnny369@gmail.com) or team manager Kathy Whittome (ckwhitome@shaw.ca) for more information or to donate.

