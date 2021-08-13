Abbotsford high school football teams prepare for kickoff

First opportunity for local teams to hit the gridiron since 2019

Abbotsford football teams are hoping to return to action next month.

A tentative schedule has been released for the 2021 B.C. high school football senior varsity season and it could be the first time Abbotsford high schoolers hit the gridiron since 2019.

The Abbotsford Senior Secondary School Panthers and W.J. Mouat Hawks are both scheduled to compete in the AAA’s East division. Other teams in that division include: Coquitlam’s Centennial Secondary Centaurs, Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies, the Kelowna Secondary Owls, Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, the Mission Secondary Roadrunners and Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Ravens.

Abbotsford opens with an exhibition game at home against Holy Cross on Friday, Sept. 10. The Panthers then host Mount Douglas for another exhibition game on Sept. 17. They open the regular season against Centennial in Coquitlam on Sept. 24.

Other scheduled games for the Panthers include: vs. Mouat on Oct. 1, vs. Kelowna on Oct. 8, at Terry Fox on Oct. 15, vs. Lord Tweedsmuir on Oct. 22, at G.W. Graham on Oct. 29 and at Mission on Nov. 6.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Haidyn Vermeulen signs with Alberta Golden Bears

Mouat opens with an exhibition game against cross-town rivals the Robert Bateman Timberwolves at Bateman Field on Sept. 10. The Hawks then host Sardis on Sept. 17. The regular season begins on Sept. 17 when Mouat hosts Mission on Sept. 24.

Other scheduled games for Mouat include: at Abbotsford (Oct. 1), vs. G.W. Graham (Oct. 8), at Lord Tweedsmuir (Oct. 15), vs. Centennial (Oct. 22), vs. Terry Fox (Oct. 29) and at Kelowna (Nov. 6).

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Dion Pellerin signs with Toronto Argonauts

Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves will compete in the AA’s Coastal division. Other teams in the division include: North Vancouver’s Argyle Pipers. Parksville’s Ballenas Whalers, North Vancouver’s Carson Graham Eagles, Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders, Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs, the Langley Secondary Saints, the West Vancouver Highlanders and North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes.

Bateman opens with an exhibition game in Chilliwack on Sept. 3 against G.W. Graham. Bateman also hosts Mouat for an exhibition game on Sept. 10.

The Timberwolves open the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 18 at home against the Dukes. Other scheduled games include: at Argyle (Sept. 24), at Barsby (Oct. 1), vs. Holy Cross (Oct. 8), at Langley (Oct. 15), at Ballenas (Oct. 22), vs. Carson Graham (Nov. 5) and at West Vancouver (Nov. 12).

RELATED: Robert Bateman’s Owen Green signs with Idaho football program

Junior varsity teams also kick off in September, with teams from Abbotsford, Mouat and Bateman all set to compete.

For more, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

Abbotsford News