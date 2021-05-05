Abbotsford graphic designer pitches Flyers rebrand for AHL team

Graphic designer Nick Svarez has created a jersey and logo he would like to see for the new AHL team in Abbotsford. (Instagram)

Abbotsford graphic designer Alex Svarez has weighed in on his hopes for the new name, look and colours for the Vancouver Canucks affiliate team.

Svarez created a rebrand and updated look for the planned new American Hockey League club under the Abbotsford Flyers moniker.

The Flyers were a Junior A team that competed in the BCJHL from 1976 to 1985. The club then moved to Delta for three years before heading back to Abbotsford under the Falcons name for three more years. The team eventually folded in 1988.

The Flyers most successful season occurred in the 1982-83 season, when they won the Abbott Cup as the top Junior A team in Western Canada.

Svarez’s design features a fighter jet with an “A” background and appears to use the colours of the Vancouver Canucks of the 1990s.

What are your thoughts?

Abbotsford News