Abbotsford golfers Taylor, Hadwin await Masters round two results

Hadwin yet to complete second round, Taylor finishes first two days at even par

Play was suspended on Friday at the Masters due to darkness, meaning Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin will have to complete his second round tomorrow. (@Masters Twitter photo)

Day two at the Masters Tournament is in the books, with Abbotsford golfers Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin still in the mix for the event’s final two days.

Taylor completed a second straight day of shooting even par (72). His Friday was highlighted by three birdies, he achieved that score on holes nine, 11 and 13. Taylor also had three birdies on Thursday, making the score on holes 1, 8 and 15.

He is currently tied for 50th, and will need some help to ensure he makes the cut and continue play in rounds three and four on Saturday and Sunday.

Some post-round comments from ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ Nick Taylor — "I loved being out here and tried to soak up every moment." "The greens got me this week but it was a lot of fun." "I hope to be back and get the full experience at some point but for what it is, it was great" https://t.co/GZBs3NjW2C — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) November 13, 2020

Hadwin entered Friday shooting a +2 (74) on Thursday and had shot even par through 13 holes on Friday before play was suspended due to darkness. He will complete his second round on Saturday morning.

He is currently tied for 69th, and will need good results on the remainder of his second round to make the cut.

For more coverage, visit masters.com.

Play was suspended at 5:30 PM EST due to darkness. The second round will resume at 7:30 AM EST on Saturday. If no further delays occur, the third round will begin at approximately 10:30 AM EST. Live coverage will resume at 7:30 AM EST on ESPN and https://t.co/VlktfYOZUc. pic.twitter.com/X1bI1lm3G3 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

