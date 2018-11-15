Abbotsford golfers representing Canada at World Cup

Ledgeview products Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor head to Australia later this month

There will be a significant Abbotsford flavour on Team Canada at the upcoming World Cup of Golf event later this month.

Ledgeview Golf and Country Club products Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor are the duo representing the maple leaf at the event, in which two-man teams from 28 nations battle it out.

The World Cup is one of the oldest and most prestigious global golf team events in the sport, and the 2018 version will be the 59th staging of the event.

The tournament is a 72-hole stroke event, with the first and third days played under best-ball rules and the second and fourth days as alternate-shot play.

Past champions from the World Cup include gold greats such as Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

Team Canada has won the World Cup three times, most recently in 1985, when the duo of Dave Barr and Dan Halldorson won in California.

As the top-ranked player from Canada in the Official Golf Rankings, Hadwin was tasked with selecting a fellow Canadian for the World Cup. He said it was a no-brainer to choose his Ledgeview mate.

“I think we’re both good about keeping the ball in play and keeping it in front of us,” Hadwin told the PGA tour website. “We both have pretty good short games. The two of us are not the longest off the tee so we have to be a little more precise with our irons and make a few putts. If we do that, I think we’ll have a chance.”

For Taylor, it’s his first chance to represent his country on the professional stage.

“It’s really exciting to represent your country on a big stage,” he said. “I was lucky enough to do it as a junior and amateur golfer, so I’m thrilled to have this opportunity.”

Hadwin said it would be a thrill to have a pair of Abbotsford golfers excel at the event.

“It’d be extremely exciting,” Hadwin said. “To have two kids from the same city is pretty special and if we can bring a World Cup back to Abbotsford, I think they will be pretty excited.”

Hadwin and Taylor tee off in Melbourne, Australia from Nov. 21 to 25 at the World Cup.

For more on the event, visit worldcupofgolf.com.