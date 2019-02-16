Abbotsford goes up 2-0 on Langley

Abbotsford’s Roy McClure and Langley’s Michael Guzzo battle for the puck in game two action of the PJHL opening round playoffs. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Pilots got several late scares from the Langley Trappers, but hung on for a 4-3 win in game two of the teams’ first round Pacific Junior Hockey League playoff series at MSA Arena on Saturday.

Abbotsford now leads the series 2-0.

Saturday’s game saw Langley’s Brendan O’Grady open the scoring at 9:07 of the first period, but Jacob De Waal evened the game up at 16:53 to close out the first period in a 1-1 tie.

Pilots captain and PJHL regular season scoring leader Baylee Wright potted two goals in the second period, including one on the power play to make it 3-1 for Abbotsford after 40 minutes.

But, Langley wouldn’t go away, as O’Grady scored his second of the game at 6:23 of the third period to draw the Trappers to within one. The Trappers were pressing late to tie the game up, and pulled their goalie while on the power play, which resulted in a long clearing attempt that turned into a goal for the Pilots credited to Matthew Dyck at 18:48.

Langley pulled to within one goal again, when Jake Mulder scored at 19:16. The Trappers continued to push hard late, but Abbotsford managed to hang on for the win.

The Pilots outshot the Trappers 47-30 in the game, with Langley goalie Kristian Lyon making an impressive 42 saves in a losing cause. Both teams spent a lot of team in the penalty box, with each team receiving eight power play opportunities. Wright’s goal in the second period was the only time either team scored with the man advantage.

Wright collected three points in the win, with De Waal adding two. Langley’s O’Grady and Casey Whintors each recored multi-point games. Pilots goalie Keaton Dyck was solid, making 27 saves for his second win in two days.

Abbotsford’s game two wins comes off a 4-2 win in game one on Friday.

The game, which also took place at MSA Arena, saw the Pilots open the game with three consecutive goals to earn the win.

Brady Morton, Wright and Housch tallied in the opening frame, with O’Grady scoring a late power play goal for the Trappers.

Wright scored again in the second period, with Dustin Withrow adding a power play goal in the third for Langley.

The series now shifts to Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre for games three and four. Game three is set for Tuesday, and game four occurs on Wednesday. Both games face-off at 7 p.m.

Game five, if necessary, would return to Abbotsford on Friday night.

The other PJHL match-ups see the North Vancouver Wolf Pack and Ridge Meadows Flames tied at one, the Grandview Steelers up 1-0 on the Richmond Sockeyes and the Aldergrove Kodiaks up 1-0 on the Delta Ice Hawks.

