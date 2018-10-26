Abbotsford Friday Football

Highlights from the three local teams on the gridiron

ROBERT BATEMAN TIMBERWOLVES – 57 SAMUEL ROBERTS TECHNICAL TITANS – 0

In what ended up being the team’s only home regular season game, Bateman dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a huge win.

The Wolves led 14-0 after one quarter, and the scoring continued early in the second when Sam Davenport caught a perfect pass from quarterback Logan McDonald in the end zone.

Bateman added to the lead with a special teams major after a flubbed Titans punt attempt ended up in Theo Chapman’s hands and he returned it all the way home. Running back Phoenix Moller added an impressive 40-plus rushing touchdown, and then McDonald caught a touchdown pass himself to put Bateman up 42-0 at the half.

The offence kept coming for Bateman, as Jared Mueller went for a 40-yard jaunt after catching a pass from McDonald in the third. The next Timberwolves drive saw a pass tipped by a Titans defender deflect into Jordan Fayant’s hands and Bateman went up 55-0 at the end of three.

A safety late in the game made it a 57-0 final.

Bateman improves to a perfect 2-0 in regular season play, and it sets up a big first-place showdown next Friday against Langley at McLeod Stadium. The winner of that game finishes first in the AA’s Eastern conference, and will receive a first round bye in the playoffs, which begin on Nov. 9. The loser of that game takes on the fourth place finisher in the Western conference.

The first-place battle kicks off in Langley at 6 p.m.

W.J. MOUAT HAWKS – 43 SARDIS FALCONS – 0

Mouat’s shutout streak at home continued on Friday, and the Hawks have now not allowed a single point in three straight home games, and have only allowed six points in four home games all season long.

The club was also strong offensively, as Ebiye Okoko opened the scoring with 3:50 left in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown. The defence pushed Sardis back inside the five on the next drive, and then blocked the ensuing punt. The ball was then recovered by Ethan Erickson, who had a monster game defensively, to put Mouat up 14-0 after one quarter.

Everett Carter put the Hawks up 20-0 with a 50-yard run mid-way through the second, and the Hawks got a defensive touchdown from Dhag Mora who scored a pick-six late in the second quarter.

Then it was running back Nathan Hausermann’s turn, as he zig-zagged through the Falcons defence for a 60-yard major. Okoko then matched him for another long rushing touchdown to give Mouat the big win.

The Hawks move to 6-1 on the season, and they are tied for first place in the AAA’s Pacific conference. Mouat is part of a log-jam at the top of the conference, with only the top two teams advancing to the playoffs.

The club next hosts West Vancouver on Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. If they win, they officially qualify for the playoffs.

ABBOTSFORD PANTHERS – 14 TERRY FOX RAVENS – 45

Over in Coquitlam, the Panthers couldn’t stop the rushing game of the Ravens.

Terry Fox scored six rushing majors to see the Panthers lose for the second week in a row.

Abbotsford’s Jalem Catlin had another excellent game rushing, as he collected 225 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers drop to 3-3 on the season, and they sit in fifth place in the AAA’s Eastern conference. The Panthers will finish fifth overall and take on the fourth place team in the Western conference in the playoffs, which begin on Nov. 9.

The tough stretch of games continues for the Panthers on Friday, when the undefeated Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers come to Panther Field.

Read Wednesday’s print edition of the Abbotsford News for more on all the games.