Abbotsford football teams fall in AAA playoffs

Panthers quarterback Jalen Edwards absorbs a hit from a New Westminster Hyacks player during first round AAA playoff action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

It’s the end of the line for both the Abbotsford Panthers and W.J. Mouat Hawks senior varsity football teams, as both clubs lost in round one of the AAA playoffs on Friday night.

Over in New Westminster, the Panthers fell 44-7 to the New Wesminster Hyacks at Mercer Field.

It ends what was an up and down season for the Panthers, who finished fifth in the Eastern conference with a 3-4 record.

Earlier this week, several Panthers were recognized as conference all-stars including: Jalem Catlin (running back), Jeff Vanderwerff (defensive line) and Luke Szmutko (linebacker).

The Hawks trailed 35-0 to the Notre Dame Jugglers in Burnaby at half-time, but a final score from that game has not yet been posted.

Mouat, playing in the AAA’s Pacific conference for the first time, finished with a record of 7-1 in the regular season.

Mouat’s Ebiye Okoko-Chomseng shakes off a Notre Dame defender during playoff football action on Friday (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A number of Hawks were also named conference all-stars including: Connor Brinson (offensive line), Keenan Baker (wide receiver), Nathan Hausermann (running back), Ethan Erickson (defensive line) and Ebiye Okoko-Chomseng (defensive line).

The lone Abbotsford football team left in the playoffs is the Robert Bateman Timberwolves.

The Wolves received a first round bye after winning the AA Eastern conference banner last week. Full details on the club’s game have not yet been determined.

Bateman also had a number of players honoured as all-stars including: Logan McDonald (conference most valuable offensive player), Jack Weinkauf (offensive line), Ryan Szuthar (wide receiver), Markus Rauch (wide receiver), Sam Davenport (flex), Phoenix Moller (conference most valuable defensive player), Jordan Bahm (defensive line) and Ty Martens (defensive back).

Read Wednesday’s print edition of the Abbotsford News for more.