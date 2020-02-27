Abbotsford football talents ink university commitments

Panthers players David Coronado and Jalem Catlin, along with their mothers Amber Molema and Heidi Catlin sign on the dotted line with Windsor University. Lancers offensive coordinator Joe Circelli and Panthers head coach Jay Fujimura were also on hand for the event. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Three more Abbotsford football talents have announced that they will be moving on to the university level.

Abbotsford Panthers players Jalem Catlin and David Coronado, as well as W.J. Mouat Hawks player Tyran Duval, all made it official this week.

Catlin and Coronado both signed with the University of Windsor Lancers, while Duval inked with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Catlin had an incredible year rushing the ball for the Panthers this year, leading the AAA with 1,320 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns in six games.

He also collected eight tackles playing defensive back. Catlin was named the AAA offensive most valuable player for his efforts.

Coronado, who played wide receiver and defensive back for the Panthers, led the team with 141 yards receiving and scored one touchdown in seven games.

Defensively, he recorded 17 tackles and grabbed one interception, which turned into a 27-yard pick-six.

RELATED: David Coronado senior regular season highlights

The players signed in the Abbotsford Senior Secondary School rotunda on Thursday morning in front of dozens of students and their mothers Heidi Catlin and Amber Molema.

Lancers offensive coordinator Joe Circelli was also present at the event.

“These are two players that we’re extremely excited about,” Circelli said to those in attendance.

“We’re looking forward to working with them and providing them a great experience to continue their education, grow as young men and help them take on life’s challenges.”

The duo will join teammate Haidyn Vermeulen at the Ontario school, who agreed to join the Lancers football program earlier this year.

I am blessed and grateful to announce that I have received my 1st offer to further my education and play USPORTS football at The University of Windsor!

Thank you @CoachBeardy @UWLancerFB!!@AbbyPanthers pic.twitter.com/3QWBmw0oWk — Haidyn Vermeulen (@HaidynVermeulen) January 30, 2020

Panthers players Keon Glickman and Luke Pearson signed with UBC earlier this month, and head coach Jay Fujimura noted this is the largest amount of university signings for one year in the program’s history.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Glickman, Pearson sign with UBC

In non-Panthers commitment news, Mouat’s star quarterback Tyran Duval will be heading to Saskatchewan later this year.

Duval had a great year under centre for the Hawks, finishing third in AAA with 1,222 yards passing.

He was also tied for second in touchdown passes thrown with 16 in the Hawks’ five games. In addition, Duval led the Hawks with 226 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.

Big news Huskie Nation, please welcome QB/ATH Tyran Duval! Tyran is an outstanding multi-sport athlete from W.J. Mouat HS in Abbotsford, BC. Welcome to the Dogs Tyran! pic.twitter.com/v8WEhKgUii — Huskie Football (@skhuskies) February 27, 2020

Hawks head coach Andrew Harder said the news is well earned.

“Congrats to Tyran Duval. Hardest worker day in and day out for our Mouat football program,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Duval will join Mouat alumni Nelson Lokombo at the Saskatoon school.

RELATED: Mouat’s Lokombo signs with Huskies

Abbotsford News