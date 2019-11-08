Abbotsford Fire defeats Abbotsford Police 8-3 in charity hockey game

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services and Abbotsford Police Department battled it out on the ice for a good cause on Sunday. (Submitted)

Score one for the boys in red.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services, made up of paid on call members, scored a big 8-3 over the Abbotsford Police Department Thunderbirds at the group’s annual charity hockey game on Sunday night.

The game packed the stands at the Summit Centre Arena, but the real winners were Archway Food Bank and the Salvation Army in Abbotsford.

Attendance for the game was free, but spectators were encouraged to donate food, clothing and cash.

The event collected 10 bags of new and used clothing, an overflowed donation bin full of food and $1,035. The clothes will be donated to the Salvation Army, while the food and money will go directly to Archway.

APD Chief Constable Mike Serr also made good on his friendly wager with Fire Chief Don Beer, donating the promised $50 to the Abbotsford Food Bank after his team lost.