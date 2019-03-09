Abbotsford fighters win big at Mamba Fight Night 6

Abbotsford’s Niko Samahis celebrates his first round win over Surrey’s Gabriel Stocklass in a kickboxing bout at Mamba Fight Night 6 inside the Abbotsford Centre on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Thousands packed the Abbotsford Centre on Friday to bid farewell to local mixed martial arts legend Kultar “Black Mamba” Gill, who battled Anthony Ruiz in his retirement fight at Mamba Fight Night 6.

Gill didn’t disappoint, dominating throughout the match and forcing Ruiz to submit at 4:02 of round one.

The 39-year-old had a storied career, fighting professionally all across the globe, but confirmed his retirement after the match and also urged the new generation of fighters to grab the brass ring.

Another highly anticipated fight was Abbotsford’s Niko Samahis taking on Surrey’s Gabriel Stockless in a kickboxing match.

Samahis received a thunderous ovation, and made quick work of his opponent, as he forced a round one ref stoppage of the fight in an estimated 40 seconds

The Mamba MMA lightweight title was successfully defended by Abbotsford’s Konstanine Gaivoronskii, who scored a unanimous decision over Abbotsford’s Blake Bird. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

Port Moody’s Lance Gibson Jr. put on an impressive performance, and defeated Abbotsford’s Myles Merola with a first round knockout.

Other results included:

Surrey’s Harkerat Niijar beating Surrey’s Ezra Noah in a muay thai contest via unanimous decision.

Sunshine Coast’s Colton Davies defeated Burnaby’s Bobby Asgari in a kickboxing match via unanimous decision.

Burnaby’s Mani Elhefnawi beat Coquitlam’s Kaylan Rae via unanimous decision.

Abbotsford’s Arbaaz Gill defeated Alberta’s Aaron Lightening via unanimous decision.

Abbotsford’s Jerome Daron Karsenti beat Cloverdale’s Cezar Bestea via unanimous decision.

Coquitlam’s Tara Rae won via unanimous decision over Abbotsford’s Ashley Watkins.

Port Moody’s Guido De Angelis beat Abbotsford’s Dale Darby by ref stoppage in round one.

