Abbotsford Falcons Peewee Black repeat as provincial champs

Make it back-to-back provincial titles for the Abbotsford Falcons Peewee Black football team.

The Peewee’s captured another provincial title on Dec. 1, after defeating the Coquitlam Wolf Pack 20-0.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Falcons quarterback Elijah Black throw a 35 yard pass to Phoenix Trolland to get to the one yard line. Black called his own number to put Abbotsford up 6-0 and the first half ended with the Falcons hanging onto that same lead.

The second half saw the Falcons take control of the game, and Black scored again with a 15 yard run to make it 12-0 after three. Falcons running back Santiago Llarena then scored the last major on a 10 yard run from, followed up by a successful two point conversion.

The Peewee’s went a perfect 8-0 during the regular season, and outscored the opposition 272-54 in those games. The team also collected four shutouts during the season. The Peewee Black’s then won the Valley Community Football League title back in November by beating the Abbotsford White Falcons.

Bob Dawit of the Falcons said it was another good year for the Falcons and this is a special group of players.

“The core of this team has won four out of the last five VCFL titles and now have their second provincial title,” he stated. “The defence played a very large role on this year championship, after all offences win games and defences win championships they say. A very well balanced, talented offence made up of good offensive line, great running backs and receivers and in the drivers seat an experienced quarterback. On defence we have an unstoppable line with quick linebackers and good defensives backs.”

The Peewee’s win comes just a few weeks after the Abbotsford Falcons Atom Black squad also won a provincial title back on Nov. 16.

The 2019 provincial title also comes on the heels of the Peewee’s winning a provincial title in 2018.

For more on the team, visit abbotsfordfalcons.org.