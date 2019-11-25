Abbotsford Falcons Atom Black win provincial title

The Abbotsford Falcons Atom Black squad has captured the provincial championship.

The Falcons took home the 2019 Atom nine-man provincial title with a pair of big wins at the provincial finals in Kamloops on Nov. 16.

Abbotsford blanked Prince George 40-0, defeated Kelowna 22-8 and then beat Kelowna 7-6 in the shootout round to earn the championship.

The win comes off an excellent Valley Community Football League regular season that saw Abbotsford go a perfect 8-0 and then win the VCFL title by beating the Abbotsford Falcons Atom White team in the league final earlier this month. The Falcons Black also outscored its opposition 259-55 in those eight regular season games.

The provincial champion roster consists of: Kingston Dunn, Liam Dornan, Easton Prokop, Jaxsen Beauregard, Levi Grozell, Kaleb Weiler, Jackson Williams, Reid Dixon, Dominic Loewen, Liam Sutton-Atkins, Braylen McAlister, Nicholas Varey, Jaxen Haraysm, Josiah Sithivong, Amira Dawit, Marcus Ram-Myers, Avraan Brar, Isaac Holdsworth, Dayton Gilchrist and Zachery Marcynuik.

The provincial champion coaching staff was made up of: Leslie Gilchrist, Marilio Loewen, Manpreet Dixon, David Semple, Paul Loewen, Phil Sutton-Atkins and Kyle Beauregard.

In other Falcons news, the Abbotsford Falcons Peewee Black squad goes for a provincial title on Sunday when they battle Coquitlam at Macleod Athletic Park in Langley. Kick-off for that game is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Peewee’s finished the VCFL regular season at a perfect 8-0, and outscored its opposition 272-54.

For more on all the teams, visit abbotsfordfalcons.org.