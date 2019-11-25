The Abbotsford Falcons Atom Black team celebrates a provincial

Abbotsford Falcons Atom Black win provincial title

Football team defeats Kelwona and Prince George en route to championship

The Abbotsford Falcons Atom Black squad has captured the provincial championship.

The Falcons took home the 2019 Atom nine-man provincial title with a pair of big wins at the provincial finals in Kamloops on Nov. 16.

Abbotsford blanked Prince George 40-0, defeated Kelowna 22-8 and then beat Kelowna 7-6 in the shootout round to earn the championship.

The win comes off an excellent Valley Community Football League regular season that saw Abbotsford go a perfect 8-0 and then win the VCFL title by beating the Abbotsford Falcons Atom White team in the league final earlier this month. The Falcons Black also outscored its opposition 259-55 in those eight regular season games.

The provincial champion roster consists of: Kingston Dunn, Liam Dornan, Easton Prokop, Jaxsen Beauregard, Levi Grozell, Kaleb Weiler, Jackson Williams, Reid Dixon, Dominic Loewen, Liam Sutton-Atkins, Braylen McAlister, Nicholas Varey, Jaxen Haraysm, Josiah Sithivong, Amira Dawit, Marcus Ram-Myers, Avraan Brar, Isaac Holdsworth, Dayton Gilchrist and Zachery Marcynuik.

The provincial champion coaching staff was made up of: Leslie Gilchrist, Marilio Loewen, Manpreet Dixon, David Semple, Paul Loewen, Phil Sutton-Atkins and Kyle Beauregard.

In other Falcons news, the Abbotsford Falcons Peewee Black squad goes for a provincial title on Sunday when they battle Coquitlam at Macleod Athletic Park in Langley. Kick-off for that game is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Peewee’s finished the VCFL regular season at a perfect 8-0, and outscored its opposition 272-54.

For more on all the teams, visit abbotsfordfalcons.org.

Previous story
Lord Tweedsmuir to play in varsity AAA B.C. high school football provincial championship
Next story
Lakecity powerlifters make presence felt at northern meet

Just Posted

Most Read