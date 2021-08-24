Abbotsford Centre adopts proof of vaccination program

Fans, employees and event staff will have to provide proof of full vaccination for entry

The Abbotsford Centre will require all fans, employees and event staff to be fully vaccinated to enter the building. (File photo)

Anyone planning on attending an Abbotsford Canucks game, a concert or live event at the Abbotsford Centre will have to provide proof of full vaccination in order to require entry.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment confirmed their support for yesterday’s (Aug. 23) announcement related to B.C.’s proof of vaccination program revealed by Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

Fans as well as all employees and event staff must be fully vaccinated to enter the building.

CSE announced identical measures for to be put in place for Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

“The new program will help us ensure everyone is as safe and comfortable as possible at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre,” stated Michael Doyle, CSE President of Business Operations. “We will now work closely with local health authorities to implement an efficient and effective entry process for everyone coming to games, concerts and live events.”

Canucks Sports and Entertainment’s vaccination program will require all guests, employees and event staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre for all games, concerts and events. Read More : https://t.co/4RuUqW2mFQ pic.twitter.com/PoPSlLJh3j — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) August 24, 2021

Details regarding proof of vaccination and the entry process for both buildings will be announced soon.

The next event at the Abbotsford Centre is the 90s Nostalgia Electric Circus Edition concert, which features Aqua, the Vengaboys, Jenny from Ace of Base. 2 Unlimited, Eiffel 65 and Haddaway. That event is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20

Country music artist Brett Young is then scheduled to perform at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Abbotsford Canucks home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 22.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks release season ticket pricing

Abbotsford News