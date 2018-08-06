Abbotsford Cardinals win 2018 BCPBL title

Second championship in three years for baseball team

For the second time in three years, the Abbotsford Senior Cardinals are British Columbia Premier Baseball League champions.

The Cards clinched the win with a 15-3 win over the Langley Blaze in game two of the BCPBL final on Sunday.

Abbotsford got a monster game from Kayden Beauregard, who produced big with a three-run double in the fourth inning to help ramp up the Cardinals offence.

Cardinals players Kayden Cardoso (two), Jayson Smith (two), Shea Wutke, Mike Fitzsimmons, Dylan Ohlsen and Taisei Yahiro also drove in runs, with Cardoso also stealing home in the first inning.

The Cardinals collected 13 hits in the win, and got strong pitching from Carlin Dick, who allowed just three runs on five hits in the complete game win.

Cardinals win the BC Premier League Championship! #happytears pic.twitter.com/SKKeV9oyqm — E C K (@ECK_47) August 6, 2018

Game two was a must win for Abbotsford, as they lost 5-3 in game one earlier in the day on Sunday. A loss or win by another less than three runs would have meant a title win for the Blaze.

The Cards opened the tournament with a 10-1 win over the North Shore Twins on Friday, and then edged the host Okanagan Athletics 6-5 on Saturday.

Abbotsford finished second overall behind the Blaze during the regular season, posting a record of 34-14 compared to Langley’s record of 39-9.

