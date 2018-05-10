Abbotsford Cardinals sweep Okanagan Athletics

Cards extend win streak to seven after four wins over A's

Kayden Beauregard of the Cardinals swings away against the Athletics on Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Senior Cardinals have continued their red-hot start to the British Columbia Premier Baseball League regular season, and have now rolled off wins in nine of 10 games early into the campaign.

The Cards dominated the Okanagan Athletics over the weekend, winning doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, and the club now sits in first place in the BCPBL.

Game one on Saturday saw pitchers Nick Graham and Kevin Kim combine for a five-hit shutout as Abbotsford blanked Okanagan 3-0. Kieran Finn had a team-high two hits, and Kayden Beauregard had a triple and one run batted in to guide the Cards to victory.

Abbotsford fell behind 3-0 after four innings on Saturday’s second game, but the Cardinals responded with five runs over the final three innings to win 5-3. Dylan Ohlsen and Romero Snow had two RBI’s apiece in the win, with Ryan Burton earning the victory on the mound.

Late-game heroics again fuelled the Cardinals’ win in game one on Sunday, as Taisei Yahiro scored the winning run to lead Abbotsford to a 4-3 victory over the Athletics. Kayden Beauregard drove in three runs, and Sasha Kamenjasevic picked up the win.

Sunday’s game two was offensive domination for Abbotsford, as the Cardinals hit double digits in runs with a 10-3 win. Ohlsen, Brett Bass, Massimo Peranio and Liam Knight all drove in two runs apiece, and Yahiro allowed one run and four hits in five innings to score the win.

The four-pack of wins runs the Cardinals’ unbeaten streak to seven games, and the club hits the road on Thursday against the Langley Blaze. Abbotsford then travels to Victoria on the weekend for games against the Eagles on Saturday and the Mariners on Sunday.

The next home games for the team occur on May 19, when the Mid Island Pirates come to town.

Visit abbotsfordcardinals.com for more.