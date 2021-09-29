Abbotsford Canucks tickets now available on StubHub

Tickets for the franchise's first and second games, and home opener available to purchase

Abbotsford Canucks tickets are now appearing on StubHub, with tickets for a number of different home and away games now available.

Thanks to the magic of StubHub, it’s now conceivable and much easier for an Abbotsford hockey fan to be in the building when the Abbotsford Canucks take to the ice for the very first time on Oct. 16.

Tickets involving the new American Hockey League franchise have begun appearing on the ticket resale companies website, including the first-ever game in Bakersfield and the home opener on Oct. 22.

As of this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 29), tickets for the franchise debut at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. against the Bakersfield Condors are available starting at $38 US. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

There are also tickets available for the team’s second game at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. against the Ontario Reign starting at $30. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are also appearing for the Canucks home opener against the Henderson Silver Knights at the Abbotsford Centre on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Currently those begin at $130 US per ticket.

At California indoor events with more than 1,000 people, attendees must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test. Masks must also be worn when not eating or drinking.

Fans at all Abbotsford Centre events must provide proof of full vaccination after new provincial measures came into place on Sept. 28.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks fans now require proof of full vaccination

Abbotsford News