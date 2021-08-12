The Abbotsford Canucks have signed Squamish native Jarid Lukosevicius to a one-year contract. (Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks sign Squamish native Jarid Lukosevicius

Forward had previously played for Grand Rapids Griffins, Denver University and Powell River Kings

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed Squamish native Jarid Lukosevicius to a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old forward has spent parts of the last three seasons with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and has collected 10 points in 46 games as a professional.

Lukosevicius previously spent four seasons with the University of Denver Pioneers NCAA program, scoring 105 points in 158 games. He helped lead the Pioneers to an NCAA championship in 2017 and the club advanced to the Frozen Four with him on the roster in 2016. He was named the Frozen Four’s most outstanding player in the 2017 event.

He also had a productive run with the Powell River Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League, collecting 135 points in 116 games over three seasons. Lukosevicius played U18 hockey with the Vancouver NW Giants, producing 107 points in 85 games.

Back in 2018 he received an invite to a Vancouver Canucks development camp and there was speculation he was someone who should be on the organization’s radar.

