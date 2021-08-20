Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Ethan Keppen

Ethan Keppen, shown here during preseason action with the Vancouver Canucks in 2019, has been signed to a one-year deal by the Abbotsford Canucks. (Ethan Keppen Twitter)

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Ethan Keppen to a one-year contract.

The 20-year-old Whitby, Ont. native played seven games with the Utica Comets in 2020-21 and was a fourth round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2019.

Keppen played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Flint Firebirds and collected 106 points and 145 penalty minutes in 175 games. He was also the Firebirds assistant captain in 2019-20.

The Canucks decided not to sign Keppen back in May, which made him eligible for re-entry into this year’s NHL Entry Draft but he was not chosen.

Abbotsford News