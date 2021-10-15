Abbotsford Canucks hosting pop-up party at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday

Free event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature prize draws, activities and more

The Abbotsford Canucks will be hosting a pop-up party outside the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. (File photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks will be celebrating the team’s first-ever game on Saturday with a pop-up party at the Abbotsford Centre.

The free event entitled Pop-Up Party on the Plaza runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the AC.

The team’s inaugural games occurs later that night when they take on the Bakersfield Condors in California. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

Bring the family out to @AbbyCentre tomorrow for our Pop-up Party! Celebrate the start of the #AbbotsfordCanucks inaugural season with @CanucksFIN, the big heads, ticket giveaways and so much more! MORE INFO ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/oSkRgtdUmX pic.twitter.com/0JulRABEki — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 15, 2021

The party will see:

prize draws for Abbotsford Canucks tickets and merchandise

special guests such as Fin, Country 107.1 radio and members of the Canucks Street Team

the chance to take your photo with Vancouver Canucks big heads legends (Stan Smyl, Pavel Bure and Markus Naslund)

Test your hockey skills on Johnny Canuck’s inflatable shooter tutor

Same food and drinks from concessions inside the arena or food trucks located outside

The retail store inside the AC will be open for attendees to check out merchandise

Those interested in working at the AC can also visit a job fair inside the arena, which occurs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a Fraser Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic on site for eligible individuals to receive their first, second or third doses (for those eligible).

The team’s home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.

RELATED: General manager Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks ready for arrival in B.C.

North Delta Reporter