Abbotsford athletes advance to Crossfit Open semifinals

An impressive number of Crossfit Abbotsford athletes have advanced to the quarter-final stage in the annual Crossfit Open event.

Local competitors Shane McAleese, Sylvia Francisco, Nick Gontes, Megan Higgins, Jodi Shackleford, Candace Manning, Warren Balzer, Bill Vanderkooi and Lisa Matechuk.

“We see a lot of people pushing passed their limits in the Open and it’s really inspiring,” stated Crossfit Abbotsford co-owner Matt McAleese in a press release. “Even though we couldn’t gather quite like we’re used to with the Open, this was the event that we needed. It’s been a tough year and it was great to come together to celebrate everyone’s hard work.”

Shane McAleese, a head coach and co-owner at Crossfit Abbotsford, finished 28th out of more than 1,000 competitors across Canada in the men’s 35 to 39 age division. Francisco, competing in the event for the first time since 2013, finished 60th out of more than 1,000 Canadian competitors in the women’s 35 to 39 age group.

The Crossfit Open, which began on March 11, has seen nearly half a million athletes from all over the world test their fitness against each other. Events include barball and kettlebell training, olympic weightlifting and gymnastics. Participants must register and submit their scores online, with the top scores moving on to the quarter-final round in April. The semifinal round occurs in May and June, with the Crossfit Games scheduled for July and August.

Crossfit Abbotsford athletes competed out of the Movement Society Fitness Club in east Abbotsford, and a total of 72 participants ranging in age from 16 to 69 took part. The McAleese brothers opened Crossfit Abbotsford in 2011 and locals will now prepare for the semifinal stag beginning on April 5.

For more, visit crossfitabbotsford.com.

