Abbotsford AHL team looking for a chief operating officer

The new COO will be responsible for everything that occurs in the Abbotsford Centre. (File photo)

The Abbotsford American Hockey League franchise is looking for a chief operating officer.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment posted the COO job opening a few weeks back on a number of different job listing websites.

The posting states that the COO will report to senior executives of CSE and that they are “searching for a dynamic strategic leader for this new BC-based enterprise, which will also include a concert business and full arena operations management of the 7,000+ seat venue in early 2022.”

RELATED: AHL approves Canucks’ franchise relocation to Abbotsford

The summary of the job states that the COO will oversee all facets of both the AHL team and the Abbotsford Cenre operations. This includes everything from ticket sales and corporate partnerships to marketing, finance, HR, concert and arena operations, and food and beverage operations.

The posting states there will be approximately 36 AHL home games and 50 concerts/entertainment events annually that the COO will oversee. The COO will also lead all business aspects for both hockey and concert operations for the Abbotsford Centre. He or she will also be tasked with hiring a management team and representing the club at community events as the “face” of the team.

The position calls for a large list of required experience and qualifications in the world of sports, business and technology. Communication skills, learning adaptability and problem-solving skills are also recommended.

It’s unclear how much money the COO would make, but the website SimplyHired estimates the salary at approximately $80,000 to $110,000 USD annually.

To check out the listing, click anywhere in this sentence.

Final details on the team’s deal with the city of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Centre have not yet been finalized. The notice of intent to award the Abbotsford Centre facility operations and management contract to Aquilini Investment Group is still listed as ‘open’ on the city of Abbotsford website.

RELATED: Proposal to run Abbotsford Centre offered to Canucks ownership group

Abbotsford News