A winning score for the Terrace River Kings

This last weekend just got better for the Terrace River Kings.

They defeated Kitimat Ice Demons with a grand win of 5-0, bringing their record so far this season to 4-2.

But this game had a few more players than fans are used to seeing recently, as four members were added on. With only two full lines to work with before, old-time veterans came in to help fill up the roster.

Kevin Legros, one of the coaches, says that the team is getting stronger with every game with the returning players back to lead the younger members.

“We have a young team, they’re fast, a lot of these kids have just come out of junior hockey… they know the game and they’re easy to coach, so our speed is a big key factor,” says Legros.

“We have a lot of skilled players who are just going to be taking this team forward for the next few years. And it’s nice to have some of the veterans come back who have some of the experience to play at this level.”

Returning players Cole Motschilnig, Jason Kawinski, Sam Reinbolt and Ben Reinbolt reintroduced themselves to the ice quickly, which helped lead the team to victory.

With a couple of home games behind them, the Terrace River Kings will be changing things up and headed off to Prince Rupert for this upcoming game on Nov. 10.

“They’re a tough team, they’re undefeated so we got our work cut out for us,” says Legros.

“If we play like we did tonight and we take care of our own end and help our goalie, we should have some success down there.”

* With files from Brittany Gervais

