A wet and wonderful Wednesday at Moul Falls

Ten Barriere Outdoor Club members, plus grandchildren and one dog, hiked to the base of Moul Falls in Wells Gray Park on Wednesday, July 10. "The spray was high and wet!" said hike participant Barb Smith from Barriere, "We then walked into Spahats Falls Lookout and the sun was shining. Then on to the lovely Raft River property of the MacLennan family where Daniel Boudreau has created a beautiful area by the river. Several of us swam and we all enjoyed birthday cake made by Mary MacLennan and the hospitality of Daniel and Linda. All in all a great day!"