A training camp standout inks contract with Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants announced Wednesday Sept. 15 that 2003-born forward Kyle Bochek has been signed to a Standard WHL Player Agreement. (Giants/special to Langley Advance Times)

Kyle Bochek was a standout during the Vancouver Giants traditional end-of-training camp game that divides players and prospects into teams for the annual Quinn/Howe Legends Cup game.

Bochek, a 5’10’, 165 lb. forward who hails from Moosomin, Sask., added four assists for Team Quinn en route to an 8-7 victory over Team Howe at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Sept. 6, the first Legends Cup win for Quinn since 2017.

His efforts did not go unnoticed.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced the Langley-based team has signed the 2003-born Bochek to a standard WHL Player Agreement.

“Since the start of training camp, Kyle has come in here and forced our hand with his work ethic, speed and the energy that he brings,” Parneta commented.

“We’re excited to welcome Kyle and his family to the Vancouver Giants organization.”

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 12 of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, Bochek joins the G-Men after spending the 2020-21 campaign with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) Melville Millionaires. He appeared in four games with Melville prior to the league cancelling their season.

The season prior, Bochek registered 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 38 games with the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League Notre Dame Hounds U18 AAA program.

Bochek and the G-Men will return to the ice for preseason action on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Ladner Leisure Centre against the Kamloops Blazers.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.

A second preseason game is set for Friday, Sept. 24 against Prince George, 7 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge.

Giants will kick off their 21st regular season in the Western Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victoria against the Royals.

They will hold their first of 34 home games at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Oct. 8 against the Prince George Cougars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

