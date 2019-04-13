A roundup of the Kitimat Ladies Dart League awards

The new season starts with a registration meeting on September 4

The Royal Canadian Legion was the spot for the Kitimat Ladies Dart League annual awards night on Saturday, April 6.

The league this year once again consisted of 12 teams of four players each, the season running from September to March with the ladies enjoying a good season of darts. These are the final results for the season.

RCL 250 winners

First place overall trophy winners were Rena Hummel, Joanne Havery, Leree Hadley and Maria Towse. Second place went to Shanna Gibson, Jen Knudsen, Kristine Moon and Yolande Caton.

Most Team Games

First place went to Patty Branton, Pauline Bell, Lisa Stumpf and Maryann Oulette. They received the Moreen Graham Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Kitimat Humane Society. Second place went to Rena Hummel, Joanne Havery, Leree Hadley and Maria Towse.

Most Single Games

The Jack and Maggie Geddes Memorial Trophy for Most Single Games was presented by Linda Lewis to Laura Jankauskas with 75 single games won. Second place went to Yolande Caton with 74 games.

High Average Points

Libby Bizarro presented the Bradley Bait and Tackle-sponsored trophy for High Average Points to Laura Jankauskas with 88. Second place went to Yolande Caton.

Doubles Night

The winners of the Doubles Night were Laura Jankauskas and Cindy Margherit. Second place went to Rena Hummel and Leree Hadley.

High Score

High Score for the year went to Nadine Bell with 171 and High Out for the year went to Laura Jankauskas with 136.

Perfect Score

The perfect score of 180 was shot by Laura Jankauskas. League president Lynn MacIsaac presented her with a trophy and 180 pin.

Most Sportsmanlike Player

The league players chose the recipient for this award, which was presented by sponsor Val Little to this year’s winner Maryka Rypma .

Most Improved

The most improved player for the year went to Elizabeth Arland.

The night was capped off with the team captains drawing from the money tree for the yearly team money payouts. These awards were presented after the ladies enjoyed a buffet meal prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 250. League for the 2019-2020 season will start off with a registration meeting on Wednesday, September 4, at 7.30 p.m. in the lounge at the RCL Legion Kitimat.

Any ladies interested in playing are more than welcome to attend.