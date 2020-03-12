A roundup of sports events that are on and off around Langley due to COVID-19

Friday, March 13 game at the Langley Events Centre against Seattle Thunderbirds is cancelled

WHL pauses 2019/20 season, meaning all Vancouver Giants games are postponed until further notice. (file photo)

Vancouver Giants will not play any scheduled games for the 2019-20 season as the WHL has paused due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) released a statement Thursday afternoon that the three regional leagues, the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Hockey League, and Western Hockey League will pause game play until further notice.

The Giants were set to play the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, March 13 at the Langley Events Centre, but the game is now cancelled.

A statement on the WHL website read “The Canadian Hockey League and its three regional leagues the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League, take the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie with Commissioners David Branch, Gilles Courteau, and Ron Robison have been monitoring the situation in regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) including what local, provincial, and federal health agencies have recommended.

Following consultation with medical professionals and meetings today among the CHL Executive Council, and regional league Board of Governors, the CHL announces that the balance of the 2019-20 season and all hockey activity shall be paused immediately until further notice.”

ALSO CANCELLED:

The NHL additionally suspended the 2019-20 season earlier in the day, with the NBA, World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Women’s World Curling Championships in Prince George, NCAA March Madness tournament additionally postponing activities.

The British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League has announced today that the 2019-20 Playoffs will be postponed and re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Junior B playoffs – where the Aldergrove Kodiaks are scheduled to play against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack this Saturday – have also been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Trinity Western University’s Spartan’s were set to host the tournament, playing the Selkirk College Saints on Thursday evening at George Preston Recreation Centre. That came is now cancelled.

UNDECIDED:

The Junior A hockey League is currently discussing whether or not games will go ahead, the Langley Rivermen did not make the playoffs and have wrapped their season.

Spokesperson Many Henderson said there is a possibility the Rivermen spring identification camp happening at the end of the month may need to be postponed, but not decision has been made as of yet.

As of Thursday, March 12, local sporing facilities including the George Preston recreation Centre, Timms Community Centre, Walnut Grove Community Centre, and Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre remain open.

– Status of events are subject to change. Stay tuned for updates on local event cancellations.

