A rough road trip for the Thunder

A pair of scoring runs – one in the second and the other in the third – helped the Nanaimo Timbermen send the Langley Thunder home winless from a two-game Vancouver Island road trip.

The Timbermen scored four straight goals to open the second period and then after Langley took a 9-7 lead early in the third, Nanaimo responded with a five-goal burst on their way to a 12-10 win in Western Lacrosse Association action at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena on Saturday night.

The loss – coupled with a 13-11 setback the night before in Victoria – leaves Langley with a 4-8-1 record and the Thunder are two points back of Nanaimo (5-6-1) for the fourth and final playoff spot. Langley has just five games remaining.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Shamrocks stop Thunder rally

Tyler Pace led the Langley offence with two goals and three assists while Connor Robinson (two goals, one assist) also had a multi-goal games. Garrett Billings and Dane Dobbie each had a goal and three assists while Johnny Pearson, Brandon Clelland, Tanner Rennich and JP Kealey had a goal apiece.

The Thunder led 4-3 after one period but the Timbermen took control in the second, scoring four of the five goals for a 7-5 advantage after 40 minutes. Langley had a great start to the third, scoring four goals in the first 5:33 before the Timbermen scored five straight to take the lead for good.

Tyler Richards made 38 saves in the loss while Charles Claxton stopped 10 of 11 for the win, replacing Mike DeGirolamo early in the third.

Next up for the Thunder is a home game at Langley Events Centre July 11 (7:30 p.m.) on the team’s annual Tessa Beauchamp Night. Langley will wear special jerseys which will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation.

READ MORE: Bidding begins on special Thunder jerseys