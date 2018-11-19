A disappointing home game for Langley Rugby

Langley Rugby player Jessica Paulus hangs on to the ball during Saturday home field game against Kelowna. Kelowna won 55-0. Black Press photo

Playing at home proved to be no advantage for the Langley Rugby Tier B women’s team on Saturday morning, with a 55-0 final score against Kelowna.

A scheduled game that would have pitted the Langley senior men’s division two team against their Kelowna counterparts was won by forfeit after Kelowna was unable to field a team.

Langley Rugby is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Since it was founded, the club has grown to include multiple teams ranging from minis (five and up), to junior boys and girls, women, and two squads of senior men.

Langley has won several league and provincial championships and many Langley Rugby players have gone on to play for regional, provincial and national teams.