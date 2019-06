Corbett and McCormick win three matches in Silver Division

Anna Corbett and Kearra McCormick represented Duncan Christian in the Island beach volleyball championships last week. (Submitted)

Anna Corbett and Kearra McCormick represented Duncan Christian School in the Island Open beach volleyball championship tournament at Parksville last week.

Playing in the Silver Division, the DCS twosome won three matches on the day, continuing the school’s tradition of strong beach volleyball in addition to fielding consistently competitive teams on the hardcourt year after year.